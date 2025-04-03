Delhi's Water Woes: Minister Verma's Push for Improvement
Delhi Cabinet Minister Parvesh Verma inspected the Wazirabad Water Treatment Plant, announcing desilting plans to boost storage capacity. He emphasized water quality safety, infrastructure improvements, future water management, and pollution prevention. Verma criticized current policies and pledged transparency in providing clean water to Delhi residents.
- Country:
- India
Delhi Cabinet Minister Parvesh Verma took a proactive step on Thursday by inspecting the Wazirabad Water Treatment Plant, where he announced crucial desilting initiatives to significantly boost its storage capacity.
Verma assured that the desilting process, set to be completed in one to one-and-a-half months, will double the plant's current capacity, enhancing water storage and quality for Delhi residents. In addition to addressing storage issues, Verma drank the treated water, vouching for its safety.
Highlighting other improvements, Verma discussed a comprehensive water management master plan aimed at averting future crises and emphasized the need for better storage infrastructure and pollution control. The minister also announced plans for real-time monitoring of water and sewage treatment facilities through an IT dashboard, supporting his dedication to transparency and reliability in water supply.
