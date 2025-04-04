Delhi's Elevated Road to Revolutionize Trans-Yamuna Commute

The Delhi government has announced plans to construct a 5.5-kilometer elevated road in the Pushta Sonia Vihar area, targeting the alleviation of traffic congestion in the trans-Yamuna region. The project, with an estimated budget of Rs 500 crore, has received approval from Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, according to Public Works Department Minister Parvesh Verma.

Local MLA and Minister Kapil Mishra advocated for the project due to the presence of numerous trees in the area, opting for a flyover instead of a traditional road. Following discussions with the chief minister, the project received approval, and construction is slated to begin after consultations with the Flood Department, as stated by Verma.

The new elevated road will extend from Nanaksar Gurudwara to Shani Mandir at the UP border, significantly benefiting thousands of daily commuters. Emphasizing the fast-paced work of the BJP government, Karawal Nagar MLA Kapil Mishra highlighted the road's importance in resolving major transportation issues for trans-Yamuna residents. PWD Minister Verma, along with Water Minister and Tourism and Culture Minister Kapil Mishra, recently inspected the area to evaluate ongoing improvements and review the project's feasibility.

(With inputs from agencies.)