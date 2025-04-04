Left Menu

Delhi's Elevated Road to Revolutionize Trans-Yamuna Commute

The Delhi government is set to construct a 5.5-kilometer elevated road to alleviate traffic congestion in the Pushta Sonia Vihar area, approved by Chief Minister Rekha Gupta. This project, driven by MLA Kapil Mishra, aims to enhance connectivity and daily commute for trans-Yamuna residents.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 04-04-2025 14:06 IST | Created: 04-04-2025 14:06 IST
Delhi's Elevated Road to Revolutionize Trans-Yamuna Commute
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Delhi government has announced plans to construct a 5.5-kilometer elevated road in the Pushta Sonia Vihar area, targeting the alleviation of traffic congestion in the trans-Yamuna region. The project, with an estimated budget of Rs 500 crore, has received approval from Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, according to Public Works Department Minister Parvesh Verma.

Local MLA and Minister Kapil Mishra advocated for the project due to the presence of numerous trees in the area, opting for a flyover instead of a traditional road. Following discussions with the chief minister, the project received approval, and construction is slated to begin after consultations with the Flood Department, as stated by Verma.

The new elevated road will extend from Nanaksar Gurudwara to Shani Mandir at the UP border, significantly benefiting thousands of daily commuters. Emphasizing the fast-paced work of the BJP government, Karawal Nagar MLA Kapil Mishra highlighted the road's importance in resolving major transportation issues for trans-Yamuna residents. PWD Minister Verma, along with Water Minister and Tourism and Culture Minister Kapil Mishra, recently inspected the area to evaluate ongoing improvements and review the project's feasibility.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Asian markets tumble following Trump's announcement of massive increases in tariffs, reports AP.

Asian markets tumble following Trump's announcement of massive increases in ...

 Global
2
AI systems exert sublime influence over the self, driving behavioral uniformity
Blog

AI systems exert sublime influence over the self, driving behavioral uniform...

 Global
3
Hormonal Birth Control Dropout in Oman Tied to Side Effects, Not Partner Influence
Blog

Hormonal Birth Control Dropout in Oman Tied to Side Effects, Not Partner Inf...

 Global
4
Planet and People First: A New Blueprint for Sustainable Development by UNDP
Blog

Planet and People First: A New Blueprint for Sustainable Development by UNDP

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Starving for Rain: How Drought and Conflict Are Fueling Ethiopia’s Food Emergency

How Smarter Heating Could Transform Norway’s Energy Use and Grid Flexibility

Hormonal Birth Control Dropout in Oman Tied to Side Effects, Not Partner Influence

Lives Cut Short, Billions Lost: The Growing Toll of Smoking in the MENA Region

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025