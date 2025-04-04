Croatia on the Brink of Becoming Landmine-Free: A Historic Operation
Croatia nears completion of its demining operation, aiming to declare the country landmine-free by March 2026. Since the 1990s, landmines have posed significant dangers, causing numerous civilian and demining casualties. Cooperation with Serbia and efforts extending to Ukraine highlight the operation's scope.
- Country:
- Croatia
In southern Croatia, deminers meticulously sweep areas near Gospic, aiming to clear landmines that have persisted since the Yugoslav wars of the 1990s. The operation is on track to conclude within a year, with officials hopeful that by early 2026, Croatia will be able to announce a landmine-free status.
Since the conflict ended, roughly 1,807 square kilometers have been purged of landmines, with nearly 300,000 explosive devices discovered. These efforts have unfolded across former battlegrounds, primarily targeting narrow frontline strips. By the end of 2024, only 49.3 square kilometers remain under scrutiny.
Although cooperation has sometimes bridged former wartime enemies like Serbia, the mission's importance transcends national boundaries. As part of its operations, Croatia has also helped Ukraine tackle similar issues following the Russian incursion in 2022. The declared safety from mines will offer profound relief to Croatian communities once entrenched in conflict.
