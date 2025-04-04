In southern Croatia, deminers meticulously sweep areas near Gospic, aiming to clear landmines that have persisted since the Yugoslav wars of the 1990s. The operation is on track to conclude within a year, with officials hopeful that by early 2026, Croatia will be able to announce a landmine-free status.

Since the conflict ended, roughly 1,807 square kilometers have been purged of landmines, with nearly 300,000 explosive devices discovered. These efforts have unfolded across former battlegrounds, primarily targeting narrow frontline strips. By the end of 2024, only 49.3 square kilometers remain under scrutiny.

Although cooperation has sometimes bridged former wartime enemies like Serbia, the mission's importance transcends national boundaries. As part of its operations, Croatia has also helped Ukraine tackle similar issues following the Russian incursion in 2022. The declared safety from mines will offer profound relief to Croatian communities once entrenched in conflict.

(With inputs from agencies.)