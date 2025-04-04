China Shifts Agricultural Trade Focus Amid US Tariff Retaliation

In a significant escalation to trade tensions, China announced retaliatory tariffs on U.S. agricultural goods, further shifting its focus to alternative suppliers such as Brazil. The latest measures include a 34% duty on imports, on top of previous tariffs introduced earlier this year, effectively blocking most U.S. agricultural products.

Soybeans and sorghum imports from the U.S. are expected to be the hardest hit under this new tariff regime. A Singapore-based trader predicted that the viability of U.S. imports would be challenged due to the increased cost. The trade landscape is changing, with European traders also contemplating similar measures against U.S. soybeans.

China's pivot to Brazil, already in motion due to earlier tariff measures, is set to accelerate, poised for a potentially record-breaking surge in imports. Other nations like Argentina and Paraguay could benefit too, as China looks to diversify its agricultural imports amidst the ongoing trade war with the United States.

(With inputs from agencies.)