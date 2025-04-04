Left Menu

India Tightens Biosecurity Amid Rising Bird Flu Concerns

The Indian government urged poultry farms to improve hygiene and register with authorities within a month to tackle bird flu outbreaks across several states. With outbreaks in wildlife and concerns over cross-species transmission, officials have emphasized biosecurity, surveillance, and potential vaccine use to protect the poultry industry.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 04-04-2025 21:56 IST | Created: 04-04-2025 21:56 IST
India Tightens Biosecurity Amid Rising Bird Flu Concerns
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Indian government has called upon poultry farms to elevate their hygiene standards, limit farm access, and register with relevant authorities within a month to curb the escalating bird flu outbreaks that have also affected wild birds in various regions.

Since its first detection in 2006, avian influenza has spread across six zones in Jharkhand, Telangana, and Chhattisgarh. The virus has notably shown cross-species transmission this year, affecting not only poultry but also wild birds and big cats, officials reported at a recent high-level meeting led by Animal Husbandry and Dairying Secretary Alka Upadhyaya.

During the meeting, experts and policymakers agreed on a three-pronged strategy focusing on reinforced hygiene practices, stringent biosecurity protocols, and mandatory farm registration. Discussions on developing vaccines against Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza revealed current vaccines only reduce virus shedding. Meanwhile, India has authorized the commercial use of an H9N2 vaccine, with efforts underway to create an indigenous HPAI vaccine.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Asian markets tumble following Trump's announcement of massive increases in tariffs, reports AP.

Asian markets tumble following Trump's announcement of massive increases in ...

 Global
2
AI systems exert sublime influence over the self, driving behavioral uniformity
Blog

AI systems exert sublime influence over the self, driving behavioral uniform...

 Global
3
Hormonal Birth Control Dropout in Oman Tied to Side Effects, Not Partner Influence
Blog

Hormonal Birth Control Dropout in Oman Tied to Side Effects, Not Partner Inf...

 Global
4
Planet and People First: A New Blueprint for Sustainable Development by UNDP
Blog

Planet and People First: A New Blueprint for Sustainable Development by UNDP

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Starving for Rain: How Drought and Conflict Are Fueling Ethiopia’s Food Emergency

How Smarter Heating Could Transform Norway’s Energy Use and Grid Flexibility

Hormonal Birth Control Dropout in Oman Tied to Side Effects, Not Partner Influence

Lives Cut Short, Billions Lost: The Growing Toll of Smoking in the MENA Region

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025