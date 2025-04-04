India Tightens Biosecurity Amid Rising Bird Flu Concerns
The Indian government urged poultry farms to improve hygiene and register with authorities within a month to tackle bird flu outbreaks across several states. With outbreaks in wildlife and concerns over cross-species transmission, officials have emphasized biosecurity, surveillance, and potential vaccine use to protect the poultry industry.
The Indian government has called upon poultry farms to elevate their hygiene standards, limit farm access, and register with relevant authorities within a month to curb the escalating bird flu outbreaks that have also affected wild birds in various regions.
Since its first detection in 2006, avian influenza has spread across six zones in Jharkhand, Telangana, and Chhattisgarh. The virus has notably shown cross-species transmission this year, affecting not only poultry but also wild birds and big cats, officials reported at a recent high-level meeting led by Animal Husbandry and Dairying Secretary Alka Upadhyaya.
During the meeting, experts and policymakers agreed on a three-pronged strategy focusing on reinforced hygiene practices, stringent biosecurity protocols, and mandatory farm registration. Discussions on developing vaccines against Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza revealed current vaccines only reduce virus shedding. Meanwhile, India has authorized the commercial use of an H9N2 vaccine, with efforts underway to create an indigenous HPAI vaccine.
