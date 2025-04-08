Left Menu

China's Mega Dam: Potential for a 'Water Bomb'

China's plan to build the world's largest dam on the Yarlung Tsangpo has sparked concerns in India and Bangladesh. The project threatens ecological balance, water security, and geopolitical stability, especially impacting northeastern India. Stakeholders stress the need for diplomacy and scientific studies to mitigate adverse effects.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Guwahati | Updated: 08-04-2025 19:58 IST | Created: 08-04-2025 19:58 IST
China's Mega Dam: Potential for a 'Water Bomb'
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

China's approval for constructing the world's largest dam on the Yarlung Tsangpo in Tibet has raised alarms in northeastern India and Bangladesh, with fears of ecological disruption and flooding. The dam could adversely impact downstream areas, including Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, and Bangladesh.

Tapir Gao, a Lok Sabha member, dubbed the project a potential 'water bomb' that could devastate the region upon water release. Concerns extend to agricultural impacts and increased dependency on China for critical resources, as Indian officials urge diplomatic efforts with China.

During a conference organized by the Asian Confluence think-tank, experts stressed the need for a water-sharing agreement and further scientific investigations. The massive infrastructure project is also part of China's broader ambitions for hydroelectric power and water diversion, raising geopolitical tensions in South-East Asia.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Japan Pushes for U.S. Tariff Reductions Amid Economic Challenges

Japan Pushes for U.S. Tariff Reductions Amid Economic Challenges

 Japan
2
Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone Shines Amid Low Attendance at Grand Slam Track Event

Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone Shines Amid Low Attendance at Grand Slam Track Eve...

 Jamaica
3
Trump's Tariff Gamble: A High-Stakes Game in Global Trade

Trump's Tariff Gamble: A High-Stakes Game in Global Trade

 Global
4
Dollar Deep Dive: Market Turbulence Amid Trump's Tariff Wars

Dollar Deep Dive: Market Turbulence Amid Trump's Tariff Wars

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI enhances digital forensics, yet raises alarm over accuracy and admissibility

PIN bypass, card cloning and replay attacks threaten EMV contactless payment security

AI skin cancer models built on western data may fail diverse Asian patients

AI transforms bipolar disorder care with real-time mood tracking

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025