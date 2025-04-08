China's Mega Dam: Potential for a 'Water Bomb'

China's approval for constructing the world's largest dam on the Yarlung Tsangpo in Tibet has raised alarms in northeastern India and Bangladesh, with fears of ecological disruption and flooding. The dam could adversely impact downstream areas, including Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, and Bangladesh.

Tapir Gao, a Lok Sabha member, dubbed the project a potential 'water bomb' that could devastate the region upon water release. Concerns extend to agricultural impacts and increased dependency on China for critical resources, as Indian officials urge diplomatic efforts with China.

During a conference organized by the Asian Confluence think-tank, experts stressed the need for a water-sharing agreement and further scientific investigations. The massive infrastructure project is also part of China's broader ambitions for hydroelectric power and water diversion, raising geopolitical tensions in South-East Asia.

