Tragedy in Santo Domingo: Nightclub Roof Collapse Claims Lives

A catastrophic roof collapse at Jet Set nightclub in Santo Domingo has resulted in the tragic deaths of at least 27 individuals, including a provincial governor. Rescue operations are underway to save those trapped under debris, while 134 injured are receiving medical attention at various health facilities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-04-2025 21:50 IST | Created: 08-04-2025 21:50 IST
In a devastating incident in Santo Domingo, the capital of the Dominican Republic, the roof of Jet Set nightclub collapsed early Tuesday, resulting in at least 27 fatalities. Among the deceased is Nelsy Cruz, the governor of Monte Cristi province. Authorities are diligently working to rescue individuals still trapped under the debris, as reported by Juan Manuel Mendez, head of the country's emergency operations center.

The number of people inside the nightclub at the time of the collapse remains unclear. President Luis Abinader expressed deep sorrow over the tragedy, confirming the efforts of recovery teams in a message on X.

The government has reported that 138 injured individuals have been transferred to various hospitals for specialized medical care. The rescue operations continue as the nation mourns this tragic event.

(With inputs from agencies.)

