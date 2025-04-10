Blaze Erupts in Delhi's Azadpur Mandi
A fire broke out in a stationary truck at Delhi's Azadpur Mandi on Thursday evening, causing authorities to respond swiftly by deploying two fire tenders. Fortunately, no casualties have been reported, and efforts to contain the blaze are still in progress.
A fire engulfed a stationary truck at Delhi's bustling Azadpur Mandi on Thursday evening, according to official reports.
The incident prompted authorities to dispatch two fire tenders to the site to manage the blaze.
As per the Delhi Fire Services, no casualties have been reported, with firefighting efforts continuing at the scene.
