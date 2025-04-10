Left Menu

Water Crisis Looms in Mumbai as Tanker Supply Halts Indefinitely

The Mumbai Water Tanker Association (MWTA) ceased operations indefinitely to protest civic regulations. These regulations include proof of well ownership and installation of water meters. The strike affects 1,800 tankers supplying 350 MLD to Mumbai. Political figures have highlighted the challenges and called for governmental intervention.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 10-04-2025 23:30 IST | Created: 10-04-2025 23:30 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Mumbai Water Tanker Association (MWTA) announced on Thursday a suspension of water supply services across the city. This drastic measure comes in response to stringent regulations imposed by the civic authorities on private well owners, which MWTA claims are impractical in a bustling metropolis like Mumbai.

With around 1,800 tankers of varying capacities now inactive, the city, including affluent areas such as south Mumbai, could face significant water shortages. MWTA spokesperson Ankur Sharma disclosed that the association seeks relaxations on conditions like land ownership proof and the installation of digital water flow meters.

High-profile political figures, including Shiv Sena MLA Aditya Thackeray, have vocalized their concerns, highlighting that the water supply issues could have been averted had previous projects not been canceled. The protest continues as key infrastructure projects like the bullet train corridor might experience delays.

(With inputs from agencies.)

