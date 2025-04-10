Water Crisis Looms in Mumbai as Tanker Supply Halts Indefinitely

The Mumbai Water Tanker Association (MWTA) announced on Thursday a suspension of water supply services across the city. This drastic measure comes in response to stringent regulations imposed by the civic authorities on private well owners, which MWTA claims are impractical in a bustling metropolis like Mumbai.

With around 1,800 tankers of varying capacities now inactive, the city, including affluent areas such as south Mumbai, could face significant water shortages. MWTA spokesperson Ankur Sharma disclosed that the association seeks relaxations on conditions like land ownership proof and the installation of digital water flow meters.

High-profile political figures, including Shiv Sena MLA Aditya Thackeray, have vocalized their concerns, highlighting that the water supply issues could have been averted had previous projects not been canceled. The protest continues as key infrastructure projects like the bullet train corridor might experience delays.

