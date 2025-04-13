Man Killed by Tiger in Maharashtra, Missing Cubs Found Safe

A tragic incident unfolded in Bramhapuri, Maharashtra, where a 60-year-old man was fatally attacked by a tiger. The victim, Vinayak Jambhule, from Chichkheda village, encountered the big cat while collecting 'mahua' flowers in the North Forest Range's compartment 1003.

The forest department has completed the site investigation, and Jambhule's body went for post-mortem. His family received immediate financial aid totaling Rs 25,000. In a positive turn of events, three tiger cubs that vanished near the Uma river were located and successfully caged in the Mul area early Sunday.

These cubs are offspring of a tigress known for killing three people; authorities employed cameras, drones, and AI to find them. The operation concluded with their safe transfer to the Transit Treatment Centre. Separately, a leopard attacked three farmers in Nandgaon, requiring hospitalization.

