Greenback Struggles Amid Trade Turmoil and Policy Uncertainty

The U.S. dollar recovered slightly against the Japanese yen and euro, despite facing volatility from trade uncertainties and erratic tariff policies under President Trump. The dollar's recent decline has sparked concerns over its stability and future growth prospects in the U.S. economy, influencing global financial markets.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-04-2025 19:58 IST | Created: 14-04-2025 19:58 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The U.S. dollar regained some ground against the yen and euro on Monday after a challenging week, which saw it hit a three-year low against the euro due to overselling concerns. Investors remain cautious about the greenback, shaken by President Donald Trump's unpredictable tariff implementations, leading to diminished confidence in the global reserve currency.

This shift marks a departure from the previous coupling of the dollar with U.S. Treasury yields, sparking speculation that investors may be moving funds abroad over trade tensions. The uncertain policy climate has created an intolerable environment for businesses involved in international trade, potentially impacting consumer confidence and the real economy. Adam Button of ForexLive highlights the growing market skepticism regarding future U.S. growth prospects, evidenced by fluctuations in currency markets.

Despite recovering slightly against global currencies, the dollar's future remains uncertain amid ongoing trade wars and policy contradictions. The looming announcement of new tariffs on semiconductors and other electronics has only added to the market's unease. As investors seek safer assets outside the U.S., the market braces for continued volatility.

(With inputs from agencies.)

