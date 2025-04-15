Tragedy on the Tracks: Soldier Electrocuted in Train Incident

A 24-year-old soldier tragically lost his life due to electrocution after climbing atop a passenger train in Jammu and Kashmir's Samba district. The incident, reported by officials on Tuesday, occurred when Ramchandra Choudhary came into contact with a live wire near Bari Brahmana station late Monday night.

Choudhary, hailing from Jodhpur in Rajasthan, was serving with the Territorial Army battalion in Srinagar. He was en route to a new assignment in Sikandrabad at the time of the accident. Local authorities are still investigating the circumstances that led to his climb onto the train's roof, which resulted in the tragic fatality.

The soldier's body was transported to the Government Medical College Hospital in Jammu for a post-mortem examination. The incident underscores the perils of working in railway environments and highlights the need for increased safety awareness.

(With inputs from agencies.)