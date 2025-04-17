Left Menu

Blaze Disrupts Thane Community

A fire occurred in the power meter room of a Thane building, damaging 95 electricity meters. No injuries were reported, but the incident caused panic as thick smoke filled the building. Firefighters controlled the blaze within an hour, and an investigation is underway.

A significant fire erupted on Thursday morning in the power meter room of a seven-storey residential structure located in Thane district, Maharashtra. The incident resulted in damage to 95 electricity meters, according to official reports. Thankfully, no injuries were reported, as confirmed by Thane Municipal Corporation's disaster management cell chief, Yasin Tadvi. The fire occurred at the Savitribai Phule building situated at Dharmaveer Nagar along Diva-Agasan Road.

Thick plumes of smoke filled the building, causing alarm among the inhabitants, prompting many to evacuate in search of safety. The fire was first reported at 5:16 a.m. by personnel from the Diva fire station. Originating from the ground floor's meter room, the fire led to the destruction of multiple electric meters, obliging the power supplier to disconnect electricity as a precautionary measure.

Thanks to the swift response of fire brigade personnel, the blaze was successfully controlled by 6:16 a.m., according to officials. Authorities have launched an investigation to determine the fire's specific cause.

(With inputs from agencies.)

