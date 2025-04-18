India Unveils Ambitious Deep Tech Innovation Boost
India's Anusandhan National Research Foundation plans to launch a 'Small Business Deep Tech Innovation' programme to foster startups and MSMEs in scaling technology for practical use. This initiative seeks to enhance national research infrastructure by providing access to underused equipment, encouraging private sector involvement in science and technology.
India is set to make significant strides in the tech ecosystem with the upcoming launch of the 'Small Business Deep Tech Innovation' programme by the Anusandhan National Research Foundation (ANRF). This initiative is designed to empower startups and micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs) in advancing technologies for real-world applications.
Inspired by global best practices, the programme was announced during a review meeting led by Science and Technology Minister Jitendra Singh. The ANRF is also introducing a 'Cloud of Research and Innovation Infrastructure' to provide deep tech startups and institutions with access to underutilized national equipment.
This meeting, which included key officials like Tarun Kapoor and V. Narayanan, emphasised ANRF's role as a pivotal organization to facilitate collaborations between science ministries, departments, and private entities. Projects such as CSIR's HANSA-NG aircraft and Bharat Small Modular Reactors underscore ANRF's vision of developing market-relevant, public-good products.
