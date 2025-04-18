Left Menu

Expansion of Cheetah Habitat in Madhya Pradesh: A Wildlife Conservation Milestone

Madhya Pradesh's Kuno National Park will relocate two cheetahs to Gandhi Sagar Sanctuary on April 20. The move, part of a larger conservation effort, was discussed in a meeting with state and union officials. The initiative aims to boost wildlife tourism and shows promise due to successful cheetah adaptation.

  • Country:
  • India

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav announced the relocation of two cheetahs from Kuno National Park to Gandhi Sagar Sanctuary on April 20, marking an expansion of the state's wildlife conservation efforts.

In a major meeting, the CM and Union Minister Bhupender Yadav discussed the project, emphasizing the work being done to develop Madhya Pradesh's ecosystem and boost wildlife tourism.

The initiative also involves training local villagers as 'cheetah mitras' to support nature tourism, with the survival rate of cheetahs in Madhya Pradesh currently the highest globally, thanks to favorable climate conditions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

