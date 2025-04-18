Expansion of Cheetah Habitat in Madhya Pradesh: A Wildlife Conservation Milestone
Madhya Pradesh's Kuno National Park will relocate two cheetahs to Gandhi Sagar Sanctuary on April 20. The move, part of a larger conservation effort, was discussed in a meeting with state and union officials. The initiative aims to boost wildlife tourism and shows promise due to successful cheetah adaptation.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhopal | Updated: 18-04-2025 21:22 IST | Created: 18-04-2025 21:22 IST
- Country:
- India
Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav announced the relocation of two cheetahs from Kuno National Park to Gandhi Sagar Sanctuary on April 20, marking an expansion of the state's wildlife conservation efforts.
In a major meeting, the CM and Union Minister Bhupender Yadav discussed the project, emphasizing the work being done to develop Madhya Pradesh's ecosystem and boost wildlife tourism.
The initiative also involves training local villagers as 'cheetah mitras' to support nature tourism, with the survival rate of cheetahs in Madhya Pradesh currently the highest globally, thanks to favorable climate conditions.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
$2.45M Boost for Regional Tourism: Govt Opens Second Round of Events Fund
Boost to Spiritual Tourism: Chintpurni Temple to Shine with Rs 56.26 Crore Aid
We emphasized cooperation in fields of tourism, culture, education between India's northeastern states and Thailand: PM Modi.
Boosting Tourism with CNG Stations in Himachal Pradesh
Generative AI drives rapid expansion of tourism and hospitality research