Tragedy on the Congo River: 148 Dead in Boat Disaster

A devastating accident on the Congo River has claimed at least 148 lives after a motorised wooden boat caught fire and capsized, according to local officials. The vessel, packed with around 500 passengers, overturned in the river located in the Democratic Republic of the Congo's northwest region.

The disaster occurred on Tuesday when the boat, named HB Kongolo, was traveling from the port of Matankumu to Bolomba territory. The fire reportedly started on board as a woman was cooking, leading to chaos as passengers, including women and children, attempted to escape into the water.

Authorities estimate that hundreds of people are still missing. Around 100 survivors have sought refuge at the local town hall, with those suffering from burns taken to hospitals. This tragedy adds to the history of boating accidents in the region, where overloading is common due to reliance on old vessels.

