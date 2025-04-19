Left Menu

Tragedy Strikes in Delhi: Building Collapse Claims Lives

A four-storey building collapse in Delhi's Shakti Vihar resulted in four deaths. Early on Saturday morning, around 22 individuals were reportedly trapped underneath debris. Rescue efforts have saved 14 people, who were taken to GTB Hospital. Police responded quickly to the distress call received around 3.02 am.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 19-04-2025 09:23 IST | Created: 19-04-2025 09:23 IST
Tragedy Strikes in Delhi: Building Collapse Claims Lives
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a tragic incident in northeast Delhi, four people lost their lives when a four-storey building collapsed in Shakti Vihar early Saturday morning.

Approximately 22 individuals were believed to be trapped under the debris, necessitating urgent rescue operations.

The police, who were alerted around 3.02 am, swiftly reached the site on Gali No. 1 to aid in the rescue efforts and manage the chaotic scene.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tamil Nadu Congress Backs Caste Survey Amidst Political Maneuvering

Tamil Nadu Congress Backs Caste Survey Amidst Political Maneuvering

 India
2
Judiciary's Role Under Fire: Sibal Criticizes Dhankhar

Judiciary's Role Under Fire: Sibal Criticizes Dhankhar

 India
3
Diplomatic Waves: India's Concerns Stall Pakistan-Sri Lanka Naval Exercise

Diplomatic Waves: India's Concerns Stall Pakistan-Sri Lanka Naval Exercise

 India
4
Cheetah Relocation to Gandhi Sagar: A Step Forward in Wildlife Conservation

Cheetah Relocation to Gandhi Sagar: A Step Forward in Wildlife Conservation

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking Agriculture Support in Brazil for a Competitive, Inclusive, Green Sector

Why Family Law Holds the Key to Unlocking Women’s Full Economic Potential Worldwide

Efficiency Without Ownership: How Concessions Can Reform Electricity Distribution

The Alien Within the Image: How People Emotionally Engage with Generative AI Art

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025