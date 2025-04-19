Tragedy Strikes in Delhi: Building Collapse Claims Lives

In a tragic incident in northeast Delhi, four people lost their lives when a four-storey building collapsed in Shakti Vihar early Saturday morning.

Approximately 22 individuals were believed to be trapped under the debris, necessitating urgent rescue operations.

The police, who were alerted around 3.02 am, swiftly reached the site on Gali No. 1 to aid in the rescue efforts and manage the chaotic scene.

(With inputs from agencies.)