Tragedy Strikes in Delhi: Building Collapse Claims Lives
A four-storey building collapse in Delhi's Shakti Vihar resulted in four deaths. Early on Saturday morning, around 22 individuals were reportedly trapped underneath debris. Rescue efforts have saved 14 people, who were taken to GTB Hospital. Police responded quickly to the distress call received around 3.02 am.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 19-04-2025 09:23 IST | Created: 19-04-2025 09:23 IST
- India
In a tragic incident in northeast Delhi, four people lost their lives when a four-storey building collapsed in Shakti Vihar early Saturday morning.
Approximately 22 individuals were believed to be trapped under the debris, necessitating urgent rescue operations.
The police, who were alerted around 3.02 am, swiftly reached the site on Gali No. 1 to aid in the rescue efforts and manage the chaotic scene.
(With inputs from agencies.)
