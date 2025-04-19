US Airstrike on Houthi Oil Port Escalates Tensions in Yemen

A significant escalation in the Yemen conflict occurred as a US airstrike targeted an oil port controlled by Houthi rebels, resulting in over 70 deaths. This move marks an intensified military push by the US against the Iranian-backed group under President Donald Trump's administration.

The strategic strike targeted the Ras Isa port, a crucial hub for fuel imports into Houthi-controlled territories. Its timing is critical, coinciding with renewed US-Iran nuclear discussions. The airstrike aims to disrupt Houthi revenue streams, allegedly used for terrorist activities across the region.

Amid heightened tensions, the Houthis retaliated by launching a missile towards Israel, intercepted by the Israeli military. This ongoing conflict impacts global trade routes in the Red Sea, affecting the movement of goods and escalating international diplomatic challenges.

