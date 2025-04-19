Left Menu

Tragic Bus Accident in Nepal Injures 25 Indian Tourists

A bus accident in Nepal's Dang district left at least 25 Indian tourists injured, with three in critical condition. The accident, caused by suspected brake failure, involved tourists mainly from Uttar Pradesh. Some of the injured have been hospitalized in Nepal, while others were treated locally.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Balrampur(Up) | Updated: 19-04-2025 12:00 IST | Created: 19-04-2025 12:00 IST
  Country:
  • India

In a significant accident in Nepal's Dang district, at least 25 Indian tourists sustained injuries when their bus met with an accident. The mishap, which occurred while en route to the popular destination of Pokhara, has left three individuals in critical condition.

Police reported that 19 injured tourists were initially admitted to a local health center in Tulsipur, a district in Uttar Pradesh bordering Nepal. According to Circle Officer Brijnandan Rai, several have since been discharged after receiving first aid, but those critically injured require further treatment in a Nepalese hospital.

The accident, which occurred on Friday, is believed to have been caused by a brake failure. The tourists hail mainly from Indian districts including Lucknow, Sitapur, Hardoi, and Barabanki. The local authorities in Nepal quickly responded, transporting victims to medical facilities for necessary care.

(With inputs from agencies.)

