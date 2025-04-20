Historic Homecoming: Astronauts Return from 220 Days in Space

A Soyuz capsule landed in Kazakhstan on Sunday, bringing two Russian cosmonauts and an American astronaut back from a seven-month mission on the International Space Station (ISS).

The capsule carried Alexey Ovchinin and Ivan Vagner of Roscosmos, and Don Pettit from NASA, safely making its descent near Zhezkazgan at 6:20 a.m., according to Roscosmos reports.

After orbiting Earth 3,520 times over 220 days, the crew returned safely, coinciding with Pettit's 70th birthday. While NASA followed its post-landing medical procedures, the crew will soon depart for respective destinations in Kazakhstan and Houston for further debriefing and training.

(With inputs from agencies.)