Timeless Waters: The Everlasting Pond of Chhattisgarh

In Kandarka village, Chhattisgarh, a century-old pond built by Gurmin Gautiya for his wife remains a vital water source, never drying up. This pond serves multiple villages, offering water for daily needs and irrigation. Conservation plans are underway to preserve its historical and ecological significance.

  • Country:
  • India

The serene village of Kandarka in Chhattisgarh's Durg district boasts an extraordinary pond, a lifeline to its residents and a testament to its rich history. Built by Gurmin Gautiya for his wife 150 years ago, this enduring water body has never run dry, serving six nearby villages.

The pond, known as 'Bade Talab,' was constructed amidst water scarcity, providing essential water for daily needs and irrigation, particularly during the arid summer months when other sources fail. Lok Sabha member Vijay Baghel emphasizes the need to preserve this vital resource for future generations.

Local resident Jeevan Lal recounts the compelling story behind the pond's creation. Gautiya's wife faced ridicule due to the lack of water in their village. In response, Gautiya orchestrated the pond's construction, which still flourishes today. Efforts are now focused on conserving this historical treasure to safeguard regional biodiversity and sustain groundwater levels.

(With inputs from agencies.)

