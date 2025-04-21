Delhi's Battle Against Heatwaves: A Comprehensive Action Plan Unveiled
The Delhi Heat Action Plan 2025, launched by Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, introduces innovative measures to combat rising temperatures. The plan includes early warning systems, dedicated heatstroke wards in hospitals, green roofs at bus stops, and cool shelters. Efforts aim to make the city heat-resilient and environmentally sustainable.
In a bold step to tackle the escalating climate challenge, Delhi unveiled its Heat Action Plan 2025 on Monday, spearheaded by Chief Minister Rekha Gupta. Aimed at safeguarding citizens from extreme heat, the plan incorporates a slew of measures designed to mitigate the adverse effects of rising temperatures.
Key components of the plan include the introduction of early warning systems for heatwaves and the establishment of dedicated wards in hospitals to treat heatstroke patients. The plan also boasts environmentally friendly initiatives like green roofs at bus stops and the creation of cooling centers in densely populated areas.
The government is committed to issuing heatwave alerts via medical portals and text messages. Additionally, efforts extend to schools and slum areas, ensuring regular access to water and cool shelters. These pioneering steps are part of Delhi's mission to become a more heat-resilient city.
