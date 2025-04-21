Bengaluru's Zero Shadow Phenomenon: A Dance with the Sun

On April 24 at precisely 12.17 PM, Bengaluru will undergo a unique astronomical event known as the 'zero shadow' phenomenon. According to scientists from the Indian Institute of Astrophysics (IIA), the city will witness the sun at its zenith, resulting in vertical objects casting no visible shadows.

Niruj Mohan Ramanujam, who leads IIA's Science Communication, Public Outreach, and Education (SCOPE) section, explained that this phenomenon occurs when the sun is directly overhead, causing shadows to fall directly beneath vertical objects. Locations in India below the Tropic of Cancer, like Bengaluru, Chennai, and Mangaluru, experience Zero Shadow Day, as shared with PTI.

It's a biannual event in Bengaluru, typically occurring around April 24–25 and again on August 18. Zero Shadow Day will align with the Tropic of Cancer on June 21, marking the summer solstice and the end of Uttarayana, as per the Hindu calendar.

