Heroic Escapes Amidst Kashmir's Torrential Fury

Caught in the sudden flash floods and landslides in Kashmir's Ramban district, travelers like Gurdev Singh praised the quick response of hotel staff and police for ensuring their safety. The deluge claimed lives, destroyed infrastructure, and stranded vehicles, highlighting the resilience amidst nature’s wrath.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ramban | Updated: 21-04-2025 20:00 IST | Created: 21-04-2025 20:00 IST
In a night of terrifying natural forces, Gurdev Singh and his family, along with several others from Punjab, found themselves ensnared in the grip of flash floods and landslides that swept through Kashmir's Ramban district.

Initially planning to travel on April 19, they opted for an overnight stay at a hotel due to heavy rainfall—a decision that inadvertently plunged them into a night of horror as floodwaters surged, threatening their lives. Fortunately, rapid and effective actions by local hotel staff and police enabled a harrowing escape to safety, even as their vehicles were swallowed by debris.

The deluge left a trail of destruction with three fatalities, including two minors, and over 100 individuals rescued. Nature's fury wreaked havoc on the infrastructure, turning the Jammu-Srinagar National Highway into a treacherous path. Authorities continue to work on clearing the debris, as affected travelers urge support in recovering buried vehicles.

(With inputs from agencies.)

