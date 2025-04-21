Tragic Fire in Mumbai Claims Young Life, Leaves One Critical
A fire in Mumbai's Mandale area resulted in the death of a young girl and critical injuries to a woman. The fire, which broke out near a Hanuman Temple, was quickly extinguished by the fire brigade. The victims, identified as Khushi Khan and Farah Khan, suffered severely from the incident.
In the eastern section of Mumbai, a tragic fire unfolded, leading to the death of a 10-year-old girl and critical injuries to a 25-year-old woman, authorities have confirmed.
The incident took place at around 8:20 PM in the Mandale area, behind a Hanuman Temple, and was promptly contained within ten minutes, stated a fire official.
Four fire engines were dispatched to the scene where the young girl, Khushi Khan, was pronounced dead upon arrival at Govandi's Shatabdi hospital, while Farah Khan, the woman affected, suffers from critical burns covering 70% of her body.
