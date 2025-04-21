Left Menu

Odisha Sizzles: Heatwave Grips State with Rising Temperatures

Heatwave conditions are escalating in Odisha with Jharsuguda recording the highest temperature at 45.4 degrees Celsius. Health officials report 49 heat-related illnesses. The IMD forecasts rising temperatures and a 'Yellow warning' for districts including Jharsuguda and Sambalpur.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 21-04-2025 22:51 IST | Created: 21-04-2025 22:51 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Odisha is reeling under a severe heatwave with temperatures soaring to record highs. On Monday, Jharsuguda registered a blistering 45.4 degrees Celsius, making it the hottest locale in the state, second only to Chandrapur in Maharashtra.

Public Health Director Dr. Nilakantha Mishra reported 49 heat-related illness cases, with Sambalpur district alone accounting for 40. Despite the scorching conditions, no sunstroke fatalities have been recorded. Precautionary advice has been given to avoid outdoor activities during peak heat hours.

The IMD foresees a further increase in temperatures by 3-5 degrees Celsius in several districts, issuing a 'Yellow warning'. Additionally, the weatherman predicts thunderstorms with gusty winds in parts of southern Odisha.

(With inputs from agencies.)

