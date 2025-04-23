Left Menu

Blaze Shuts Down Beijing's Chaobai River Bridge

In Beijing's Shunyi district, a fire severely damaged the Chaobai river bridge, which was already closed to traffic. No casualties were reported, and investigations are ongoing to determine the fire's cause. Traffic has been rerouted, with emergency services responding swiftly to the site.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Beijing | Updated: 23-04-2025 09:35 IST | Created: 23-04-2025 09:35 IST
  • Country:
  • China

On Wednesday morning, a fire broke out on the Chaobai river bridge in Beijing's northeastern Shunyi district, according to local authorities and eyewitness reports circulating on social media.

The Beijing Municipal Commission of Transport confirmed that the bridge, which was fortunately already shut to traffic, suffered damage but reported no casualties. The fire was extinguished quickly, and an investigation is underway.

Access in both directions has been closed, with traffic rerouted accordingly. Social media footage captured gray smoke billowing from the bridge, as police and fire personnel took immediate action to secure the area.

(With inputs from agencies.)

