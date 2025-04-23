Blaze Shuts Down Beijing's Chaobai River Bridge
In Beijing's Shunyi district, a fire severely damaged the Chaobai river bridge, which was already closed to traffic. No casualties were reported, and investigations are ongoing to determine the fire's cause. Traffic has been rerouted, with emergency services responding swiftly to the site.
- Country:
- China
On Wednesday morning, a fire broke out on the Chaobai river bridge in Beijing's northeastern Shunyi district, according to local authorities and eyewitness reports circulating on social media.
The Beijing Municipal Commission of Transport confirmed that the bridge, which was fortunately already shut to traffic, suffered damage but reported no casualties. The fire was extinguished quickly, and an investigation is underway.
Access in both directions has been closed, with traffic rerouted accordingly. Social media footage captured gray smoke billowing from the bridge, as police and fire personnel took immediate action to secure the area.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Microsoft Fires Employees Over AI Protest at 50th Anniversary Celebration
Innovative Partnership Bridges Traditional and Modern Medicine for Asthma Relief
Mystery and Tragedy Unfold in Delhi: Car Fire Incident Raises Questions
Tragedy Strikes Singapore's River Valley Shophouse: 19 Injured in Fire
Fire Accident in Singapore Injures Andhra Deputy CM's Son