Left Menu

Explore the Cosmos: Indian Institute of Astrophysics Opens PhD Admissions

The Indian Institute of Astrophysics in Bengaluru is accepting applications for its collaborative PhD program with the University of Calcutta and Pondicherry University. The multidisciplinary program spans exoplanets, cosmology, and astronomical instrumentation. Application deadline is May 16. The Institute also offers an integrated MTech-PhD in Astronomical Instrumentation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 23-04-2025 18:30 IST | Created: 23-04-2025 18:30 IST
Explore the Cosmos: Indian Institute of Astrophysics Opens PhD Admissions
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Indian Institute of Astrophysics (IIA), situated in Bengaluru, has announced openings for its esteemed PhD programme. This initiative is conducted in partnership with the University of Calcutta and Pondicherry University.

Prospective researchers can delve into diverse fields including exoplanets, extragalactic astronomy, gravitation and cosmology, and astronomical instrumentation. The deadline for submitting applications is set for May 16.

This programme also encompasses an integrated MTech-PhD in Astronomical Instrumentation, offered in collaboration with the Department of Optics and Photonics, CU. The institute functions autonomously under the Department of Science and Technology, Government of India, with research facilities scattered across the country.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Hope for Peace: Russia Extends Olive Branch to Ukraine Amidst Tensions

Hope for Peace: Russia Extends Olive Branch to Ukraine Amidst Tensions

 Global
2
U.S. Student Loan Repayments to Resume Amid Economic Uncertainty

U.S. Student Loan Repayments to Resume Amid Economic Uncertainty

 Global
3
Harvard's Legal Battle: Challenging Federal Funding Freeze

Harvard's Legal Battle: Challenging Federal Funding Freeze

 United States
4
Portia Woodman-Wickliffe's Triumphant Return: Aiming for World Cup Glory

Portia Woodman-Wickliffe's Triumphant Return: Aiming for World Cup Glory

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI can express emotions: LLMs now simulate feelings with human-like precision

Horticulture enters digital age: AI, automation and smart farming redefine future of cultivation

Smart grids go digital: AI, blockchain and IoT fuel sustainable energy goals

AI-supported learning gains ground as students co-create with ChatGPT

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025