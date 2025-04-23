Explore the Cosmos: Indian Institute of Astrophysics Opens PhD Admissions
The Indian Institute of Astrophysics in Bengaluru is accepting applications for its collaborative PhD program with the University of Calcutta and Pondicherry University. The multidisciplinary program spans exoplanets, cosmology, and astronomical instrumentation. Application deadline is May 16. The Institute also offers an integrated MTech-PhD in Astronomical Instrumentation.
The Indian Institute of Astrophysics (IIA), situated in Bengaluru, has announced openings for its esteemed PhD programme. This initiative is conducted in partnership with the University of Calcutta and Pondicherry University.
Prospective researchers can delve into diverse fields including exoplanets, extragalactic astronomy, gravitation and cosmology, and astronomical instrumentation. The deadline for submitting applications is set for May 16.
This programme also encompasses an integrated MTech-PhD in Astronomical Instrumentation, offered in collaboration with the Department of Optics and Photonics, CU. The institute functions autonomously under the Department of Science and Technology, Government of India, with research facilities scattered across the country.
