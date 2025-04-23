Explore the Cosmos: Indian Institute of Astrophysics Opens PhD Admissions

The Indian Institute of Astrophysics (IIA), situated in Bengaluru, has announced openings for its esteemed PhD programme. This initiative is conducted in partnership with the University of Calcutta and Pondicherry University.

Prospective researchers can delve into diverse fields including exoplanets, extragalactic astronomy, gravitation and cosmology, and astronomical instrumentation. The deadline for submitting applications is set for May 16.

This programme also encompasses an integrated MTech-PhD in Astronomical Instrumentation, offered in collaboration with the Department of Optics and Photonics, CU. The institute functions autonomously under the Department of Science and Technology, Government of India, with research facilities scattered across the country.

(With inputs from agencies.)