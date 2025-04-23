Delhi's Multilevel Electric Bus Depot: A Step Toward Urban Transit Innovation

The Delhi government's effort to revolutionize urban transit through the construction of the city's first multilevel electric bus depot is currently at a standstill. The ambitious project awaits the formation of a new standing committee following the upcoming Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) elections.

Transport Minister Pankaj Singh emphasized the crucial nature of the project, noting that without a functional standing committee, the MCD is unable to approve the layout. Singh expressed optimism that once the committee is operational, development plans will rapidly advance. Revenue from redeveloping Hari Nagar Depots will fund the Vasant Vihar Depot transformation, an official noted.

The project envisions converting existing CNG depots into multilevel facilities that can accommodate increased bus capacity and feature commercial spaces. Originally announced in 2024 by then Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot, the Rs 409.94 crore depot aims to be the largest of its kind in India, built on a five-acre site with seven levels dedicated to bus and vehicle parking.

