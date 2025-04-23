Ukraine Strikes Russian Drone Factory in Bold Military Move

In a bold military maneuver, Ukraine's forces claimed responsibility on Wednesday for striking a Russian drone production site in Yelabuga. The location is more than 1,000 km away from the Ukrainian border, showcasing Ukraine's expanding reach.

According to a statement on the Telegram app, the attack damaged the final assembly line of Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAVs) at the plant. This strike comes amidst ongoing tensions and the prolonged conflict between the two nations.

The Yelabuga facility is reportedly capable of producing 300 drones per day, a substantial number that underscores Russia's capacity for military readiness and supply. This development may have significant implications for the strategic operations of the involved parties.

