Blaze Erupts in Delhi Electrical Warehouse

A fire broke out on Thursday afternoon in a godown containing electrical items in Bhagirath Place, as confirmed by an official from the Delhi Fire Service. Fortunately, no casualties were reported in the incident.

The fire was first reported at approximately 1.49 pm, with flames visibly coming from the second floor of the establishment, according to the official's statement.

The Delhi Fire Service promptly responded by dispatching eight fire tenders to the location, successfully bringing the blaze under control within two hours. Initial findings indicate that the fire may have originated from stored electrical decorative items.

(With inputs from agencies.)