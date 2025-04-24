China's Galactic Aspirations: Shenzhou-20 Launch and Lunar Plans
China is advancing its space ambitions with the Shenzhou-20 launch carrying astronauts to the Tiangong space station. Plans include a lunar nuclear plant with Russia. A Chinese official criticized alleged U.S. interference in international space collaborations. Separately, a disintegrating exoplanet was observed close to its star.
In a significant stride for its space program, China launched the Shenzhou-20 mission on Thursday, transporting three astronauts to the Tiangong space station. This marks the 15th crewed operation associated with the Shenzhou projects over three decades.
Amid these developments, China is eyeing lunar expansion with Russia, considering a nuclear plant for the International Lunar Research Station. By 2030, China aims to solidify its status as a major space power, with unmanned lunar base construction possibly by 2028.
Intriguingly, a Chinese lunar exploration leader accused the U.S. of obstructing space partnerships, highlighting political tensions. Additionally, researchers have identified a disintegrating exoplanet near its star, offering insights into planetary demise.
(With inputs from agencies.)
