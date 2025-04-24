Left Menu

China's Galactic Aspirations: Shenzhou-20 Launch and Lunar Plans

China is advancing its space ambitions with the Shenzhou-20 launch carrying astronauts to the Tiangong space station. Plans include a lunar nuclear plant with Russia. A Chinese official criticized alleged U.S. interference in international space collaborations. Separately, a disintegrating exoplanet was observed close to its star.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-04-2025 18:28 IST | Created: 24-04-2025 18:28 IST
China's Galactic Aspirations: Shenzhou-20 Launch and Lunar Plans
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a significant stride for its space program, China launched the Shenzhou-20 mission on Thursday, transporting three astronauts to the Tiangong space station. This marks the 15th crewed operation associated with the Shenzhou projects over three decades.

Amid these developments, China is eyeing lunar expansion with Russia, considering a nuclear plant for the International Lunar Research Station. By 2030, China aims to solidify its status as a major space power, with unmanned lunar base construction possibly by 2028.

Intriguingly, a Chinese lunar exploration leader accused the U.S. of obstructing space partnerships, highlighting political tensions. Additionally, researchers have identified a disintegrating exoplanet near its star, offering insights into planetary demise.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Backs Down: Market Reprieve After Powell Tensions

Trump Backs Down: Market Reprieve After Powell Tensions

 Global
2
China's Rare Earth Export Curbs Impact Tesla's Robot Production

China's Rare Earth Export Curbs Impact Tesla's Robot Production

 Global
3
World Bank's Potent Lending Shift Amid Global Aid Cuts

World Bank's Potent Lending Shift Amid Global Aid Cuts

 Global
4
Elon Musk's Strategic Shift: From Political Engagement to Tesla Focus

Elon Musk's Strategic Shift: From Political Engagement to Tesla Focus

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New cybersecurity model uses exposure, not statistics, to predict attacks

6G-ready intrusion detection system uses federated learning to combat IoT attacks

AI in Healthcare: How LLMs are personalizing medicine through genomic analysis

AI can predict arrhythmias, heart failure and more before symptoms appear

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025