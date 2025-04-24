Landslides Strand Tourists in Scenic North Sikkim

Approximately 1,000 tourists faced an unexpected ordeal in North Sikkim on Thursday as landslides, compounded by heavy rain, left them stranded, police reported.

Some 200 tourist vehicles were marooned at Chungthang, where the travelers have taken refuge in a local Gurudwara. Chungthang lies nearly 100 kilometers from Gangtok, the state's capital.

Authorities have identified major landslides at Munshithang, affecting the Lachen-Chungthang route, and at Lema/Bob along the Lachung-Chungthang route, worsening travel conditions. Consequently, the district administration has advised against further travel to North Sikkim until further notice and revoked tourist permits for April 25. This has impacted access roads leading to scenic spots in Lachung and Lachen.

(With inputs from agencies.)