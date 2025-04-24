Left Menu

Global Mourners Bid Farewell to Pope Francis at St. Peter's Basilica

Thousands of mourners gathered at St. Peter's Basilica to pay their final respects to Pope Francis, who passed away at 88. His body lies in state ahead of his funeral, attracting international attention and dignitaries. The Vatican prepares for the conclave to select his successor.

On Thursday, thousands of mourners waited in line for hours at St. Peter's Basilica to bid farewell to Pope Francis, whose body lies in state ahead of Saturday's funeral. The lines extended through St. Peter's Square, continuing into the basilica where an open coffin on a dais allows the public to pay their respects.

The public viewing commenced on Wednesday, and the Vatican had to extend the hours beyond midnight to accommodate the swarm of visitors. Many, like New Jersey native Richard Lamb, found the experience spiritually enriching despite the long wait. 'We waited 3-1/2 hours, but seeing Francis made it worth it,' Lamb recounted.

Plans for the funeral include over 130 delegations and high-profile guests like U.S. President Trump. Meanwhile, Rome tightens security measures, with police preparing for the large-scale event. A conclave to elect a new pope will open in May, as cardinals, including Cardinal Gerhard Ludwig Mueller, discuss the future leadership of the Catholic Church.

(With inputs from agencies.)

