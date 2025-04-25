Blaze Erupts at Maharashtra Waste Yard, Promptly Contained
A fire erupted at a waste dump yard in Tumsar, Maharashtra's Bhandara district, but was quickly contained without any injuries. A container truck worker alerted authorities after the blaze began post 12:30pm, allowing fire tenders to swiftly bring it under control, ensuring safety.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhandara | Updated: 25-04-2025 16:35 IST | Created: 25-04-2025 16:35 IST
- Country:
- India
A fire broke out at a waste dump yard in Tumsar, located in Maharashtra's Bhandara district, on Friday. Fortunately, there were no injuries reported.
The blaze started shortly after 12:30pm, with the alert being raised by a worker from a container truck that had just arrived at the site to dispose of waste.
According to officials, fire tenders responded promptly and had the situation under control soon after, preventing any harm to individuals in the area.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- fire
- Maharashtra
- Tumsar
- dump yard
- Bhandara
- blaze
- authorities
- fire tenders
- safety
- incident
Advertisement