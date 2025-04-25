Blaze Erupts at Maharashtra Waste Yard, Promptly Contained

A fire broke out at a waste dump yard in Tumsar, located in Maharashtra's Bhandara district, on Friday. Fortunately, there were no injuries reported.

The blaze started shortly after 12:30pm, with the alert being raised by a worker from a container truck that had just arrived at the site to dispose of waste.

According to officials, fire tenders responded promptly and had the situation under control soon after, preventing any harm to individuals in the area.

(With inputs from agencies.)