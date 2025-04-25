Left Menu

Blaze Erupts at Maharashtra Waste Yard, Promptly Contained

A fire erupted at a waste dump yard in Tumsar, Maharashtra's Bhandara district, but was quickly contained without any injuries. A container truck worker alerted authorities after the blaze began post 12:30pm, allowing fire tenders to swiftly bring it under control, ensuring safety.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhandara | Updated: 25-04-2025 16:35 IST | Created: 25-04-2025 16:35 IST
Blaze Erupts at Maharashtra Waste Yard, Promptly Contained
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A fire broke out at a waste dump yard in Tumsar, located in Maharashtra's Bhandara district, on Friday. Fortunately, there were no injuries reported.

The blaze started shortly after 12:30pm, with the alert being raised by a worker from a container truck that had just arrived at the site to dispose of waste.

According to officials, fire tenders responded promptly and had the situation under control soon after, preventing any harm to individuals in the area.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Tightens the Reins: Overhaul in University Accreditation and Funding

Trump Tightens the Reins: Overhaul in University Accreditation and Funding

 Global
2
Trump Tightens University Standards Amid Federal Funding Freeze

Trump Tightens University Standards Amid Federal Funding Freeze

 Global
3
Tragedy in Pahalgam: Tourists Targeted in Terror Attack

Tragedy in Pahalgam: Tourists Targeted in Terror Attack

 India
4
South Africa's VAT Proposal Halted Amid Political Pushback

South Africa's VAT Proposal Halted Amid Political Pushback

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI and IoT merge to revolutionize urban mobility with real-time smart traffic optimization

AI drives better ESG outcomes through efficiency and supply chain innovation

LLMs show strengths in climate literacy but struggle with weather data precision

Digital resilience over parental control: Future of teen online protection

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025