Unlocking the Mysteries of Mind Blanking: A New Neurological Frontier
Mind blanking is a distinct cognitive state with unique neural traits, occurring often after focused tasks. Studies suggest it involves decreased heart rates and simpler brain activity. Considered linked to factors like attention disorders and fatigue, it contrasts with mind wandering by presenting reduced sensory processing and increased sluggishness.
- Country:
- India
In a groundbreaking study, researchers have identified 'mind blanking' as a unique cognitive state characterized by distinct neural and cognitive attributes.
This phenomenon, often occurring after performing tasks demanding sustained focus, is marked by lapses in attention, memory, and sometimes a noticeable absence of inner dialogue, as noted by neuroscientist Athena Demertzi from the University of Liege.
The study, which surveyed 80 relevant articles, highlighted that children with attention disorders like ADHD report experiencing 'thinking of nothing' more frequently. Researchers observed a decreased heart rate and simpler brain activity during these episodes, suggesting a transient lapse comparable to local sleep episodes.
(With inputs from agencies.)
