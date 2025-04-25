Left Menu

Farewell to Pope Francis: Rome Unites for Final Tribute

Thousands gathered in Rome to bid farewell to Pope Francis as his body lay in state at St. Peter's Basilica. Known for his charm and attempts to modernize the church, Francis passed away after a 12-year papacy. Rome prepares for his funeral, with leaders and mourners attending the ceremony.

Updated: 25-04-2025 23:45 IST | Created: 25-04-2025 23:45 IST
Pope Francis

More than 100,000 mourners gathered at St. Peter's Basilica on Friday to pay respects to Pope Francis, as the Vatican prepared for his funeral on Saturday. The 88-year-old pontiff passed away at the Vatican's Santa Marta guesthouse earlier this week after suffering a stroke during his recovery from pneumonia.

Since Wednesday, about 250,000 people from around the world have come to bid farewell as his body lay in state. Notable figures like French President Emmanuel Macron joined mourners in the long queues, with some visitors waiting hours for a chance to pay their respects. Pope Francis, the first pontiff from the Americas, was known for his charming and humorous demeanor.

Rome is gearing up for the funeral, with enhanced security measures including snipers on rooftops and traffic restrictions. World leaders are in attendance, though no major diplomatic talks are planned. Pope Francis will be buried at the Basilica of Santa Maria Maggiore, marking a departure from traditional burial sites for popes.

