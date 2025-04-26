Left Menu

Union Minister's Power Talks with Sikkim Governor

Union Minister of Power, Manohar Lal Khattar, met with Sikkim Governor Om Prakash Mathur to discuss key developmental initiatives, focusing on infrastructure and housing. The discussions highlighted Sikkim's unique challenges, with assurances of continued central government support for the state's holistic development during Khattar's three-day visit.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Gangtok | Updated: 26-04-2025 12:35 IST | Created: 26-04-2025 12:35 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant meeting at the Raj Bhavan, Union Minister of Power Manohar Lal Khattar engaged with Sikkim Governor Om Prakash Mathur. The discussions centered around strategic developmental initiatives, aiming to bolster the region's power sector.

Beyond the primary focus of power, the two leaders delved into other critical areas such as urban infrastructure and housing. A statement from the Raj Bhavan indicated Mathur's appreciation for the central government's dedication to strengthening Sikkim's infrastructure, recognizing the state's unique geographical and developmental challenges.

Khattar, during his three-day visit, reiterated the central government's commitment to Sikkim's holistic growth, promising ongoing support. This engagement underscores the importance of collaborative efforts in tackling the state's specific needs.

(With inputs from agencies.)

