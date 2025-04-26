Union Minister's Power Talks with Sikkim Governor

In a significant meeting at the Raj Bhavan, Union Minister of Power Manohar Lal Khattar engaged with Sikkim Governor Om Prakash Mathur. The discussions centered around strategic developmental initiatives, aiming to bolster the region's power sector.

Beyond the primary focus of power, the two leaders delved into other critical areas such as urban infrastructure and housing. A statement from the Raj Bhavan indicated Mathur's appreciation for the central government's dedication to strengthening Sikkim's infrastructure, recognizing the state's unique geographical and developmental challenges.

Khattar, during his three-day visit, reiterated the central government's commitment to Sikkim's holistic growth, promising ongoing support. This engagement underscores the importance of collaborative efforts in tackling the state's specific needs.

