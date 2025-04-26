Farewell to a Living Saint: Pope Francis' Last Journey

In a historic gathering of leaders and mourners, St. Peter's Square became the backdrop for Pope Francis' funeral Mass. The beloved pope, aged 88 at his passing, was honored by dignitaries from over 150 countries, including former U.S. President Donald Trump, with whom he had contentious debates over immigration policies.

As the procession began, the pope's wooden coffin, adorned with a large cross, was carried into the sun-drenched square by pallbearers. The 90-minute ceremony was marked by the presence of 220 cardinals, 750 bishops, and thousands of priests and laypeople, celebrating the life and teachings of a leader who reshaped the Roman Catholic Church.

Breaking from tradition, Pope Francis eschewed the usual elaborate funeral rites, opting for a simple zinc-lined wooden coffin. His final resting place will be at Rome's Basilica of St. Mary Major, signaling a departure from Vatican burials. The commencement of the conclave to elect his successor is anticipated to follow this period of mourning.

(With inputs from agencies.)