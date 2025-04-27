Remembering a Giant: K Kasturirangan's Legacy in Science and Education
Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan paid tribute to former ISRO chief K Kasturirangan, remembering his significant contributions to science and education. Kasturirangan's pioneering work at ISRO and influence on the new National Education Policy are cherished. He passed away at 84, leaving an indelible mark on the scientific community.
- Country:
- India
Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan paid his respects to the late former ISRO chief, K Kasturirangan, who passed away at 84 in Bengaluru. Pradhan praised him as a leading figure in science and education.
Kasturirangan, whose tenure at ISRO spanned nearly a decade, played a pivotal role in India's space advancements and contributed significantly to the National Education Policy reforms.
A public homage was organized at the Raman Research Institute, with attendees honoring his storied legacy. Pradhan personally expressed his deep sense of loss over his mentor's passing, highlighting Kasturirangan's wisdom and compassionate guidance.
(With inputs from agencies.)
