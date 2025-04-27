Left Menu

Remembering a Giant: K Kasturirangan's Legacy in Science and Education

Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan paid tribute to former ISRO chief K Kasturirangan, remembering his significant contributions to science and education. Kasturirangan's pioneering work at ISRO and influence on the new National Education Policy are cherished. He passed away at 84, leaving an indelible mark on the scientific community.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 27-04-2025 18:25 IST | Created: 27-04-2025 18:25 IST
Kasturirangan, whose tenure at ISRO spanned nearly a decade, played a pivotal role in India's space advancements and contributed significantly to the National Education Policy reforms.

Kasturirangan, whose tenure at ISRO spanned nearly a decade, played a pivotal role in India's space advancements and contributed significantly to the National Education Policy reforms.

A public homage was organized at the Raman Research Institute, with attendees honoring his storied legacy. Pradhan personally expressed his deep sense of loss over his mentor's passing, highlighting Kasturirangan's wisdom and compassionate guidance.

(With inputs from agencies.)

