Remembering a Giant: K Kasturirangan's Legacy in Science and Education

Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan paid his respects to the late former ISRO chief, K Kasturirangan, who passed away at 84 in Bengaluru. Pradhan praised him as a leading figure in science and education.

Kasturirangan, whose tenure at ISRO spanned nearly a decade, played a pivotal role in India's space advancements and contributed significantly to the National Education Policy reforms.

A public homage was organized at the Raman Research Institute, with attendees honoring his storied legacy. Pradhan personally expressed his deep sense of loss over his mentor's passing, highlighting Kasturirangan's wisdom and compassionate guidance.

