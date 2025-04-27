Tragedy in Kathua: Shantytown Blaze Displaces Dozens
A devastating fire in Kathua district of Jammu and Kashmir destroyed at least a dozen shanties housing migrant laborers, leaving many families homeless. The district administration, led by Deputy Commissioner Rakesh Minhas, quickly responded with essential relief supplies to assist the affected families.
Updated: 27-04-2025 21:09 IST | Created: 27-04-2025 21:09 IST
A massive fire ravaged at least a dozen shanties in the Kathua district of Jammu and Kashmir, displacing numerous migrant laborers, according to an official report on Sunday.
The blaze, which erupted late Saturday night in ward number 21, left many families without homes and urgently needing support. The incident marks a tragic chapter for the local community.
In a demonstration of swift action and compassion, district authorities, guided by Deputy Commissioner Rakesh Minhas, promptly delivered essential aid to those affected. Officials emphasized their commitment to providing ongoing assistance to the devastated families.
