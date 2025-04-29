Left Menu

Reclaiming Yamuna: DDA's Battle Against Encroachment

The Delhi Development Authority (DDA) reclaimed 24 acres in the Yamuna Vanasthali area between January and April, working to remove encroachers from the Yamuna River floodplains. While facing challenges with re-encroachment, the DDA continues efforts, pending a crucial ground truthing exercise to mark floodplain boundaries.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 29-04-2025 20:28 IST | Created: 29-04-2025 20:28 IST
Reclaiming Yamuna: DDA's Battle Against Encroachment
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Delhi Development Authority (DDA) has made significant strides in reclaiming the Yamuna River's floodplains, reclaiming 24 acres of land from encroachers within the Yamuna Vanasthali project area.

This effort, part of a broader restoration initiative spanning 236.5 hectares from Wazirabad Barrage to ISBT Bridge, aligns with the directives of the National Green Tribunal (NGT).

Despite challenges of re-encroachment following demolition drives, progress continues, hinged on a pending ground truthing exercise vital for demarcating floodplain zones.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Diaspora's Dual Demonstrations: Indian, Pakistani Groups Collide in London

Diaspora's Dual Demonstrations: Indian, Pakistani Groups Collide in London

 United Kingdom
2
Bulusan Volcano Erupts: Alert Level Raised, Community Warned

Bulusan Volcano Erupts: Alert Level Raised, Community Warned

 Philippines
3
North Korea's Involvement in Ukraine: A Growing Concern for the U.S.

North Korea's Involvement in Ukraine: A Growing Concern for the U.S.

 United States
4
Tragedy at Vancouver Festival: Murder Charges Filed After Car Ramming

Tragedy at Vancouver Festival: Murder Charges Filed After Car Ramming

 Canada

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Teachers' AI literacy found crucial in enhancing student creativity

Explainable AI breakthrough enhances traffic accident severity predictions

AI revolutionizes 2D mammography, achieves superior accuracy and screening efficiency

Clinicians and patients endorse wearable tech for real-world rehab progress tracking

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025