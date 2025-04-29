Reclaiming Yamuna: DDA's Battle Against Encroachment

The Delhi Development Authority (DDA) has made significant strides in reclaiming the Yamuna River's floodplains, reclaiming 24 acres of land from encroachers within the Yamuna Vanasthali project area.

This effort, part of a broader restoration initiative spanning 236.5 hectares from Wazirabad Barrage to ISBT Bridge, aligns with the directives of the National Green Tribunal (NGT).

Despite challenges of re-encroachment following demolition drives, progress continues, hinged on a pending ground truthing exercise vital for demarcating floodplain zones.

