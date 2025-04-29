Reclaiming Yamuna: DDA's Battle Against Encroachment
The Delhi Development Authority (DDA) reclaimed 24 acres in the Yamuna Vanasthali area between January and April, working to remove encroachers from the Yamuna River floodplains. While facing challenges with re-encroachment, the DDA continues efforts, pending a crucial ground truthing exercise to mark floodplain boundaries.
The Delhi Development Authority (DDA) has made significant strides in reclaiming the Yamuna River's floodplains, reclaiming 24 acres of land from encroachers within the Yamuna Vanasthali project area.
This effort, part of a broader restoration initiative spanning 236.5 hectares from Wazirabad Barrage to ISBT Bridge, aligns with the directives of the National Green Tribunal (NGT).
Despite challenges of re-encroachment following demolition drives, progress continues, hinged on a pending ground truthing exercise vital for demarcating floodplain zones.
