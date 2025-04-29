Stalin Unveils Transformative Projects in Kolathur
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin initiated significant development projects in Kolathur, totaling over Rs 70 crore. These include multi-storeyed housing for economically weaker sections and new primary health centers. The CM highlighted ongoing efforts to improve infrastructure and community facilities in the region.
- Country:
- India
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin, on Tuesday, took significant steps to boost infrastructure in his Kolathur Assembly constituency by launching and laying foundation stones for projects worth Rs 70.69 crore.
Prominent among these was the housing initiative, where 130 apartments were allocated to economically weaker sections. This venture, costing Rs 23.04 crore, was funded through Central and state resources, demonstrating a substantial commitment to community housing, an official release revealed.
Stalin further inaugurated completed projects valued at Rs 6.90 crore and set the base for initiatives worth Rs 40.34 crore, including primary health centers, underscoring his administration's focus on enhancing public healthcare and infrastructure.
(With inputs from agencies.)
