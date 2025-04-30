Left Menu

Modi Government's Northeast Development Boost with High-Speed Corridor

The Modi government has prioritized the development of the Northeast with the approval of a 166.8-km greenfield high-speed corridor. In a significant decision, the Union Cabinet approved the project from Mawlyngkhung in Meghalaya to Panchgram in Assam. Additionally, a price hike in the sugarcane sector aims to benefit farmers.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 30-04-2025 19:56 IST | Created: 30-04-2025 19:56 IST
Modi Government's Northeast Development Boost with High-Speed Corridor
In a strategic move to enhance infrastructure in the northeastern region, the Modi administration has greenlit a 166.8-km greenfield high-speed corridor, as announced by Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday. This project underscores the government's commitment to the region's development.

The high-speed corridor, connecting Mawlyngkhung in Meghalaya and Panchgram in Assam, has been sanctioned under the hybrid annuity model at an estimated cost of Rs 22,864 crore. The initiative is expected to significantly bolster transportation in the area, in line with the government's longstanding objective to uplift the 'Ashtalakshmi' of Bharat – the eight northeastern states.

In addition, the Union Cabinet announced an increment in the fair and remunerative price (FRP) of sugarcane, set at Rs 355 per quintal for the 2025-26 season, which Home Minister Shah heralded as a beneficial measure for approximately 5 crore sugarcane farmers and 5 lakh workers in the industry, reflecting the government's broader agricultural prosperity agenda.

(With inputs from agencies.)

