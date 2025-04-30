Copenhagen Bridge Crash: Five Injured in Shocking Incident
Five individuals were injured when an elderly man allegedly lost control of his vehicle near a bridge in Copenhagen. The incident spurred an immediate response from police and emergency teams, though details on the injuries and the cause remain undisclosed.
- Denmark
An unexpected accident unfolded near a bridge in Denmark's capital, Copenhagen, on Wednesday afternoon, involving five injured people.
Authorities revealed that the crash allegedly occurred when an older male driver lost control of his car. Police and emergency responders swiftly arrived at the scene.
While immediate assistance was provided, further information about the severity of the injuries and reasons for the crash have yet to be clarified by officials.
(With inputs from agencies.)
