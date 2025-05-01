Final Countdown: Noida International Airport Nears Completion

Uttar Pradesh Chief Secretary Manoj Kumar Singh conducted an onsite review of the ongoing construction at Noida International Airport in Jewar on Wednesday.

During a meeting on Thursday, Singh informed officials that operational dates for the airport would soon be declared. He urged adherence to the construction schedule to ensure timely completion, emphasizing the project's importance to the state government.

Post-meeting, Singh toured the terminal, cargo area, and other critical construction sites. The meeting included significant figures such as Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority CEO Arun Vir Singh and Gautam Buddha Nagar District Magistrate Manish Kumar Verma.

(With inputs from agencies.)