Final Countdown: Noida International Airport Nears Completion
Uttar Pradesh Chief Secretary Manoj Kumar Singh assessed construction progress at Noida International Airport. He emphasized timely completion, upcoming operational announcements, and maintaining quality. Singh inspected various sites and led a meeting with key officials to prioritize this critical government project.
- Country:
- India
Uttar Pradesh Chief Secretary Manoj Kumar Singh conducted an onsite review of the ongoing construction at Noida International Airport in Jewar on Wednesday.
During a meeting on Thursday, Singh informed officials that operational dates for the airport would soon be declared. He urged adherence to the construction schedule to ensure timely completion, emphasizing the project's importance to the state government.
Post-meeting, Singh toured the terminal, cargo area, and other critical construction sites. The meeting included significant figures such as Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority CEO Arun Vir Singh and Gautam Buddha Nagar District Magistrate Manish Kumar Verma.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
BJD Organizational Elections Near Completion Amidst Political Tensions
Rail Revolution: Rishikesh-Karnprayag Link Nears Completion
Uttarakhand Boosts Reconstruction Funding and Promotes Agricultural Initiatives
Delhi's Quest for Transparency: Tackling Water Woes & Construction Hazards
Mustafabad Building Collapse Exposes Deep-Rooted Corruption in Delhi's Construction Sector