Cargo Operations Take Flight at Donyi Polo Airport
Arunachal Pradesh's Donyi Polo Airport has initiated inbound cargo operations, spearheaded by IndiGo, promising economic growth and improved supply chain solutions. This service is set to enhance logistic efficiency, provide faster delivery of essential goods, and support local traders, cementing Itanagar's role as a logistics hub.
Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu announced the official commencement of cargo operations at the Donyi Polo Airport's passenger terminal on Thursday.
The initial launch by IndiGo covers inbound services, with outbound operations expected to follow soon.
These services aim to facilitate faster delivery of essentials, benefiting local businesses, boosting the economy, and enhancing logistic chains in the region.
