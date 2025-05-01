Left Menu

Cargo Operations Take Flight at Donyi Polo Airport

Arunachal Pradesh's Donyi Polo Airport has initiated inbound cargo operations, spearheaded by IndiGo, promising economic growth and improved supply chain solutions. This service is set to enhance logistic efficiency, provide faster delivery of essential goods, and support local traders, cementing Itanagar's role as a logistics hub.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Itanagar | Updated: 01-05-2025 18:32 IST | Created: 01-05-2025 18:32 IST
Cargo Operations Take Flight at Donyi Polo Airport
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu announced the official commencement of cargo operations at the Donyi Polo Airport's passenger terminal on Thursday.

The initial launch by IndiGo covers inbound services, with outbound operations expected to follow soon.

These services aim to facilitate faster delivery of essentials, benefiting local businesses, boosting the economy, and enhancing logistic chains in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's Tariffs: Auto Industry Relief or Looming Threat?

Trump's Tariffs: Auto Industry Relief or Looming Threat?

 Global
2
Trump Eases Auto Tariffs to Boost Domestic Production

Trump Eases Auto Tariffs to Boost Domestic Production

 United States
3
Trump's Second Term and Tariff Tensions: The First 100 Days

Trump's Second Term and Tariff Tensions: The First 100 Days

 United States
4
Rising Tensions: Pakistan Warns of Imminent Military Action by India

Rising Tensions: Pakistan Warns of Imminent Military Action by India

 Pakistan

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AGI progress is an illusion without clear definitions and benchmarks

Infodemic under the microscope: How pandemic misinformation spread faster than facts

Next phase of AI in education: From static models to dynamic agents

AI in law enforcement faces accountability crisis

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025