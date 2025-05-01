Majestic Migration: Tiger Translocation Revitalizes Rajaji Reserve
A five-year-old male tiger was translocated from Corbett Tiger Reserve to Rajaji Tiger Reserve to enhance the tiger population. The tiger, housed in the Motichur range for acclimatization, joins four others in its new habitat. Health status and radio tracking are confirmed functional.
A five-year-old male tiger from Corbett Tiger Reserve was successfully relocated to Rajaji Tiger Reserve as a move to strengthen the tiger population in the area, officials announced.
The tiger, currently in an enclosure in Rajaji's Motichur range, is being closely observed during its acclimatization phase. Chief Wildlife Warden Ranjan Kumar Mishra confirmed the animal's good health and the effective functioning of its radio collar.
After tranquilization and capture from Corbett's Bijrani range, the tiger adds to the existing population of five, consisting of two males and three females, boosting conservation efforts in the Rajaji area, said RTR Director Saket Badola.
