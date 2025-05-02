Inferno in Salt Lake Sector 5 Sparks Safety Concerns

A significant fire broke out in Salt Lake's Sector 5 on Friday, possibly at a chemical factory or storage facility, prompting the deployment of a dozen fire engines, according to officials.

The flames and thick smoke were visible from several kilometers away, causing panic in the area, a hub for technology and commerce.

State Fire and Emergency Services Minister Sujit Bose assured reporters that, as per initial reports, no one was trapped inside. The investigation into the fire's cause has commenced.

(With inputs from agencies.)