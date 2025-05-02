PM Narendra Modi Paves the Way for Andhra Pradesh’s Development with Rs 58,000 Crore Projects
Prime Minister Narendra Modi has inaugurated and laid the foundation for projects worth Rs 58,000 crore in Andhra Pradesh, with a focus on the development of the greenfield capital city of Amaravati. The initiative aims to transform Andhra Pradesh into a USD 2.4 trillion economy by 2047.
In a significant move towards the development of Andhra Pradesh, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday inaugurated and laid the foundation for projects valued at Rs 58,000 crore. Key among these is the relaunch of the construction of the greenfield capital city, Amaravati.
Modi, joined by AP Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu and Deputy Pawan Kalyan, highlighted the 94 projects launched, which include infrastructure for a capital city, national highways, and defense-related developments. Amaravati, described as a transformative force, symbolizes the ambitious TDP-led NDA government's vision to turn Andhra Pradesh into a USD 2.4 trillion economy by 2047.
The initiatives encompass major infrastructure undertakings such as a world-class transport network in Amaravati, a missile testing center in Krishna district, and multiple national highway projects intended to bolster connectivity and logistics efficiency across the region.
(With inputs from agencies.)
